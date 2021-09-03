Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 803.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.