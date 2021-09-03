Wafra Inc. Sells 138,776 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wafra Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,776 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33,779.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 402,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 400,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

