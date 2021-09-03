Wafra Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,757 shares of company stock valued at $27,768,337. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $870.79. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 229.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $875.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

