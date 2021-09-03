Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

