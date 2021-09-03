Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $533.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 533 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 526.49 ($6.88), with a volume of 4721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527 ($6.89).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.84.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

