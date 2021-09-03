Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NCZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,324. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.