Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VINP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,463. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $783.89 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $23,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $11,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

