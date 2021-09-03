Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $541.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $140,721.44 and $541.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003924 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.