Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

