Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,317 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.