Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

