Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of South Jersey Industries worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

