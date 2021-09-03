Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.07 Million Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

