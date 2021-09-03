Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after acquiring an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

