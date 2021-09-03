Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.56 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

