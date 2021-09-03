Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

