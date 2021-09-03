VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,570,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 58,370,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.68 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 170.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

