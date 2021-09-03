Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 68,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,581 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $671,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

