Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 7,912 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $424,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

