Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VERV opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $74.44.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,040,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

