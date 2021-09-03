Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

VRCA opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

