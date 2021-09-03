Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $11.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

