Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.00. 343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $422.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

