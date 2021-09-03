Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $76.25 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

