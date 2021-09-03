Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

