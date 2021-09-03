Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

