Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.42. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,338. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

