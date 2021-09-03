Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

VRA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 871,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

