Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.90. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.