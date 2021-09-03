Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.830-1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.90. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

