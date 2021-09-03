Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $345.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $315.94 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.90. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Comerica Bank raised its position in Veeva Systems by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 930.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

