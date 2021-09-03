Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 721.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

