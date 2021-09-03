Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $437,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 493,135 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

