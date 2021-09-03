Vanilla Network Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and $101,616.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $24.23 or 0.00048928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00131819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00155851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.23 or 0.07579528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.39 or 0.99877151 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00845391 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,722 coins and its circulating supply is 661,207 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

