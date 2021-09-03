Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,429 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $94,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,349. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

