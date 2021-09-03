Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $187.95.

