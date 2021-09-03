Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

