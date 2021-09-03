Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 682.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

