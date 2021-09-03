Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $307.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

