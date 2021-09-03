Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $96.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

