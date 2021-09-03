VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 15.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $66,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 49,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,853. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43.

