VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 15.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $66,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 49,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,853. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.