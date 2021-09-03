Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,592 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,308 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

