Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $86.24. 1,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

