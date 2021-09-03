Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 51,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

