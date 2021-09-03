Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $4,690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,874,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $71.02. 588,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

