Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 569,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

