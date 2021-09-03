Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Vallourec alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.