Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 57,060 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VACC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Vaccitech plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at about $839,000.

Vaccitech Company Profile (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

