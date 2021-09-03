Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.48. Uxin shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 4,790 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,718,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

