UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.42. 53,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

